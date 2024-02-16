Copper futures gain on higher demand

Copper prices on Friday rose 0.5 per cent to Rs 718.30 per kilogram in the futures market on the back of higher spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in February traded higher Rs 3.55 or 0.5 per cent at Rs 718.30 per kg in a business turnover of 4,036 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to the raising of bets by participants.

