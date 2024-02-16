Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur accuses Akasa Air staff of "huge loss"; airline responds

Asaka Air on Friday said that the airlines regretted the de-boarding experience of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and would investigate in detail the incident in which she alleged that staff attempted to create "huge loss" for her. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal constituency, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has accused Akasa Airline's staff of hurting her during deboarding at Delhi Airport while flying from Mumbai to Delhi on Thursday.

The MP from Bhopal today in a post on social media platform X, addressed union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and hoped action to be taken into the matter. "Union Minister Scindia, when I came to Delhi from Mumbai to Delhi Akasa Air flight number QP1120, duty manager Imran and his associates conspired and tried to cause huge loss to me. I hope you will definitely take action into the issue," the BJP MP posted on X.

In a statement, Akasa Airspokesperson said, "We regret the de-boarding experience that Member of Parliament Pragya Thakur had on our flight QP1120 on February 15, 2024. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to her. While we will investigate the incident in detail, we take this as an opportunity to learn and to continue improving on our services." (ANI)

