Left Menu

Government Launches Centralized Processing System for Company Filings

The government has operationalised the central processing centre for processing filings under the companies law and LLP Act in a time-bound and faceless manner as part of efforts to further improve the ease of doing business.Initially, 12 forms and applications under the companies law will be processed at the Central Processing Centre CPC. Only 3,368 applications are pending with C-PACE, the lowest as compared to any previous year, the release said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:49 IST
Government Launches Centralized Processing System for Company Filings
  • Country:
  • India

The government has operationalised the central processing centre for processing filings under the companies law and LLP Act in a ''time-bound and faceless manner'' as part of efforts to further improve the ease of doing business.

Initially, 12 forms and applications under the companies law will be processed at the Central Processing Centre (CPC). From April 1 onwards, other forms and applications will be processed through the centre.

''As of now, 4,910 forms have been received by CPC after commencing operations. The forms shall be processed a time-bound and faceless manner,'' the corporate affairs ministry said in a release on Friday.

Later, forms/applications filed under Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act are also proposed to be centralised.

Based on filing trends, the ministry said it is expected that about 2.50 lakh forms will be processed through CPC annually, once it is fully operational.

With the establishment of CPC, the ministry noted that jurisdictional Registrar of Companies (RoC) will have to focus more on their core functions of inquiries, inspection and investigation for ensuring robust corporate governance.

The ministry, which implements the companies and LLP laws, has already operationalised the Central Registration Centre (CRC) and Centralised Processing for Accelerated Corporate Exit (C-PACE).

CRC, C-PACE and CPC will ensure speedy processing of applications and forms filed for incorporation, closure and for meeting regulatory requirements so that the companies are incorporated, closed, can alter and raise capital, and are able to complete their various compliances under the corporate laws with ease, it said.

A total of 1,02,063 companies and LLPs were incorporated in FY 2013-14 and the count rose 92 per cent to 1,95,586 in FY 2022-23.

The ministry said that incorporation of companies and LLPs till February 14 of the current financial year has been the highest as compared to any of the previous financial years.

Under C-PACE, applications filed for voluntary closure of companies are getting processed in non-STP (Straight Through Processing) within an average time of less than 4 months (about 100 days) compared to an average time of more than 18 months earlier.

''C-PACE has processed and closed 12,441 companies so far. Only 3,368 applications are pending with C-PACE, the lowest as compared to any previous year,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024