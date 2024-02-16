Left Menu

Scoreboard: India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 2

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:14 IST
England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley c Patidar b Ashwin 15 Ben Duckett not out 133 Ollie Pope lbw b Mohammed Siraj 39 Joe Root not out 9 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, NB-4, pen 5) 11 Total: (For 2 wickets in 35 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-89, 2-182 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 8-0-34-0, Mohammed Siraj 10-1-54-1, Kuldeep Yadav 6-1-42-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 7- 0-37-1, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-33-0.

