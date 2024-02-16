Left Menu

Entero Healthcare Solutions experiences sharp decline of 9% in trading debut

Shares of healthcare products distributor Entero Healthcare Solutions tumbled 9 per cent in debut trade on Friday against the issue price of Rs 1,258.The stock opened at Rs 1,245, lower by 1.03 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. Entero Healthcare Solutions -- a distributor of healthcare products -- is the third company to list at a discount this week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:35 IST
Entero Healthcare Solutions experiences sharp decline of 9% in trading debut
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of healthcare products distributor Entero Healthcare Solutions tumbled 9 per cent in debut trade on Friday against the issue price of Rs 1,258.

The stock opened at Rs 1,245, lower by 1.03 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it hit a low of Rs 1,141.80 and later ended 8.62 per cent lower at Rs 1,149.50 apiece.

On the NSE, shares of Entero Healthcare started the trade at Rs 1,228.70, with a discount of 2.33 per cent before settling at Rs 1,150.10, down 8.58 per cent.

At the close of the session, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 4,999.61 crore on the BSE.

In terms of volume, 17.88 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE, while 1.38 lakh shares changed hands on the BSE during the day.

In the broader equity markets, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 376.26 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 72,426.64 points, while NSE Nifty advanced 0.59 per cent to close at 22,040.70 points.

The Rs 1,600 crore IPO of Entero Healthcare Solutions was subscribed 1.53 times on the final day of subscription on Tuesday. Price range for the offer was Rs 1,195-1,258 per share. Entero Healthcare Solutions -- a distributor of healthcare products -- is the third company to list at a discount this week. On Wednesday, both Jana Small Finance Bank (SFB) and Capital SFB shares ended at a discount of 11 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, to their issue prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024