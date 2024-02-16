Left Menu

Startup Captain Fresh raises USD 25 mn from investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 17:52 IST
Captain Fresh, a fish and seafood tech startup, has raised USD 25 million (around Rs 208 crore) from investors to expand business.

In a statement, the company said it has raised USD 25 million as part of a continuing larger funding round. The company had raised USD 20 million in September last year, taking the Series C round to USD 45 million.

Nekkanti seafoods group and British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution, participated in this extended round.

''Proceeds from this fund raise are aimed at fuelling its distribution presence in the US and Europe...,'' it said.

The company's product portfolio encompasses over 100 species of fish and seafood, sourced from over a dozen countries and catering to customers in over 30 countries.

Captain Fresh has offices in India, the US, Dubai, Paris, Oslo, Amsterdam and Madrid.

