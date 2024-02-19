Left Menu

Malabar Gold, Titan and 4 other Indian brands on global list of top-100 luxury goods makers

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 15:33 IST
Malabar Gold, Titan and 4 other Indian brands on global list of top-100 luxury goods makers
  • Country:
  • India

Malabar Gold & Diamonds and four other jewellery firms along with fashion accessory maker Titan have joined the global rank of top-100 luxury brands.

Malabar Gold led the domestic contingent, claiming 19th rank as the top Indian international jewellery brand, followed by Tata group entity Titan Company which secured the 24th position.

Jewellery players Kalyan Jewellers and Joy Alukkas listed at 46th and 47th spots, respectively, on the Deloitte global luxury goods list 2023.

The other two jewellery makers, Senco Gold & Diamonds and Thangamayil Jewellery, ranked 78th and 98th, respectively.

Diversified French luxury major LVMH topped the list.

For Kozhikode-based Malabar, this is the maiden entry to the list with a value of over USD 4 billion in terms of revenue in 2023, while Titan had a turnover of USD 3.67 billion.

The rise of domestic luxury brands underscores the evolving dynamics of the luxury goods market. As the domestic economy continues to grow and consumer preferences evolve, the country's luxury market is witnessing significant growth, contributing to the global recognition of these brands, Deloitte said in the report released on Monday.

The demand for luxury goods is expected to soar further, offering ample opportunities for domestic brands to shine on the international scene, the report said.

The top-100 luxury goods sellers had notched up a turnover of USD 347 billion in 2023, up 13.4 per cent year on year.

Of the total turnover, as much as 31 per cent were contributed by LVMH alone, according to the report.

Besides, the top-10 of them controlled 63 per cent of the market, and their sales grew 23 per cent on-year in the reporting year, and they also controlled 76.4 per cent of the combined net profit of the top-100 luxury goods companies.

Richemont regained its third place while PVH Corp ranked second on the list.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024