Sandeshkhali violence: BJP to hold protest to demand arrest of TMC's Sheikh Shahjahan, says Sukanta Mazumdar

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Mazumdar on Monday said that the party would hold a 72-hour long protest in the coming days demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan amid the turmoil in the state over the Sandeshkhali violence. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Mazumdar said, "We will hold a minimum 72-hour long protest in the coming days demanding the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan. The probable day of protest is February 22."

Training guns at Mamata Banerjee for accusing BJP of instigating violence in the state, Majumdar said that Mamata Banerjee should be a little more sensitive towards the women in the state and refrain from making such statements. "The way she (Mamata Banerjee) is making irresponsible statements, being a woman Chief Minister, she should be a little more sensitive. Women of Sandeshkhali are saying that there have been atrocities against them. How is the BJP responsible for this? Firstly, the TMC was in a complete denial mode of any violence in the state and now they are making arrests in the same case," he said.

"The money of the public is being spent to save the 'Babus' in West Bengal. The money which should be spent for the public is being spent for the politicians. Why do they fear the privilege committee if they haven't done any wrong?" the BJP leader asked. Notably, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee proceedings against West Bengal senior officials in the matter relating to the Sandeshkhali protest.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for WB's senior officials, mentioned the plea before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and apprised them of the facts related to the matter. The Privileges Committee notice came on a complaint filed by BJP Member of Parliament Sukanta Majumdar for alleged misconduct, brutality, and causing life-threatening injuries by the police officials and district administration of Basirhat, North 24 Parganas District of West Bengal.

West Bengal's Sandeshkhali area has been witnessing massive unrest for over 10 days as women protestors are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides. (ANI)

