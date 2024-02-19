Left Menu

Hardeep Puri emphasizes ONGC Mumbai High's role as beacon for future exploration

Encouraging ONGC to lead exploration in the sedimentary basin, Mr. Puri stressed the importance of blending experience with fresh perspectives to enhance production and rejuvenate plans.

19-02-2024

In his welcome address, the Chairman assured intensified production plans and significant investments for exploration, expressing hope for discovering a new field akin to Mumbai High soon. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The successful completion of Mumbai High's 50 years marks an extraordinary and glorious journey, complimented Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs Shri Hardeep Singh Puri on 18 February 2024.

Mr. Puri emphasized Mumbai High's pivotal role as a beacon for future exploration, urging ONGC to embrace cutting-edge technologies like AI and Data Analytics for sustainability and reduced environmental impact. He expressed satisfaction with ONGC's efforts in bringing new discoveries into production, signaling a strategic path for further advancements to bolster the nation’s growth.

 

Union Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State, PNG and Labour and Employment Shri Rameswar Teli, Secretary, MoPNG Shri Pankaj Jain, IAS, and ONGC Chairman and CEO Shri Arun Kumar Singh at Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Mumbai High Discovery

Encouraging ONGC to lead exploration in the sedimentary basin, Mr. Puri stressed the importance of blending experience with fresh perspectives to enhance production and rejuvenate plans. He commended the new ISPHEM facility in Goa, acknowledged as a world-class establishment ensuring safety in the E&P industry, with recognition from the Prime Minister.

ONGC commemorated the occasion by honoring past leaders and young achievers contributing to Mumbai High's development. Additionally, a short film titled "ONGC Promise" depicted the company's journey, past, present, and future, through the perspective of a veteran ONGCian portrayed by actor Paresh Rawal.

In his welcome address, the Chairman assured intensified production plans and significant investments for exploration, expressing hope for discovering a new field akin to Mumbai High soon. The Chairman reiterated ONGC's commitment to exhaustively explore every opportunity within Mumbai High until every last drop of oil is recovered, underscoring the company's dedication to maximizing resource utilization.

(With Inputs from PIB)

