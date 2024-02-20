Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami, cabinet colleagues visit Ayodhya to have Ram Lalla's darshan

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues visited Ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Lalla on Tuesday. Everyone was excited and immersed in devotion on the occasion.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet colleagues visited Ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Lalla on Tuesday. Everyone was excited and immersed in devotion on the occasion. CM Dhami along with his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Premchand Aggarwal, Subodh Uniyal, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal reached Jolly Grant Airport from where they left for Shri Ayodhya Dham. CM Dhami and his colleagues were given a grand welcome when they reached Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya. The entire campus echoed with slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Chief Minister Dhami and his colleagues bowed down before Lord Ram and offered prayers at Shri Ayodhya Dham. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami became emotional after having the darshan of Ram Lalla. He said that after the darshan, his heart is filled with devotion and joy. He said that Ram Lalla had to live in a tent for many years.

The Chief Minister said that the Uttarakhand government has made preparations to build a state guesthouse for the people of Uttarakhand in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. CM Dhami said, "Our government has sanctioned an amount of Rs 32 crore for the purchase of land to build this state guesthouse, which will be built on 4700 square meters."

He said that Shri Ram devotees coming from Uttarakhand to Ayodhya for the darshan of Lord Shri Ram will be provided facilities in this state guest house. (ANI)

