UN allocates $100 million for underfunded emergencies

The UN’s top relief official on Tuesday released $100 million from the Organization’s core humanitarian emergency fund to support underfunded aid operations in seven countries in Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.

The new allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) is, however, among the lowest in recent years on the back of falling donor support and soaring humanitarian needs.

“The new emergency infusion of funds will help sustain life-saving humanitarian support to people facing the world’s worst crises. It is a reminder of CERF’s crucial role at a time of immense needs and chronic underfunding of humanitarian appeals,” said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

“Yet with donations at their lowest level in recent years, CERF’s life-saving impact is itself facing a serious challenge. It is now more critical than ever that Member States provide full and timely funding to CERF.”

Established by the General Assembly in 2005, CERF is one of the fastest and most effective ways to ensure humanitarian assistance and protection reaches people caught up in crises.

The Fund is administered by the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, on behalf of the Secretary-General.

Soaring humanitarian needs

As humanitarian crises continue intensifying in 2024, the latest CERF allocation will be crucial to step up assistance and spur further donor support, according to the UN humanitarian affairs coordination office (OCHA).

The resources will address large-scale displacement caused by the ongoing conflict in Sudan ($20 million), while in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ($20 million) they will help people affected by continued fighting in the east.

In Syria ($20 million), the funds will help people affected by fighting; and the funding in Chad ($15 million) will support refugees and others.

Funding will also go to Niger ($10 million), Lebanon ($9 million) and Honduras ($6 million).

Visit UN News for more.