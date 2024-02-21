Left Menu

UN allocates $100 million for underfunded emergencies

 The new allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) is, however, among the lowest in recent years on the back of falling donor support and soaring humanitarian needs.

UN News | Updated: 21-02-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 02:32 IST
UN allocates $100 million for underfunded emergencies
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The UN’s top relief official on Tuesday released $100 million from the Organization’s core humanitarian emergency fund to support underfunded aid operations in seven countries in Africa, the Middle East and the Americas.

 The new allocation from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) is, however, among the lowest in recent years on the back of falling donor support and soaring humanitarian needs.

“The new emergency infusion of funds will help sustain life-saving humanitarian support to people facing the world’s worst crises. It is a reminder of CERF’s crucial role at a time of immense needs and chronic underfunding of humanitarian appeals,” said UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

“Yet with donations at their lowest level in recent years, CERF’s life-saving impact is itself facing a serious challenge. It is now more critical than ever that Member States provide full and timely funding to CERF.”

Established by the General Assembly in 2005, CERF is one of the fastest and most effective ways to ensure humanitarian assistance and protection reaches people caught up in crises.

The Fund is administered by the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator, on behalf of the Secretary-General.

Soaring humanitarian needs

As humanitarian crises continue intensifying in 2024, the latest CERF allocation will be crucial to step up assistance and spur further donor support, according to the UN humanitarian affairs coordination office (OCHA).

The resources will address large-scale displacement caused by the ongoing conflict in Sudan ($20 million), while in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ($20 million) they will help people affected by continued fighting in the east.

In Syria ($20 million), the funds will help people affected by fighting; and the funding in Chad ($15 million) will support refugees and others.

Funding will also go to Niger ($10 million), Lebanon ($9 million) and Honduras ($6 million).  

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024