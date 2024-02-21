"Don't spread misinformation about KC Valley project...," Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda urges BJP

Karnataka Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has appealed to the Bharatiya Janata Party not to spread misinformation about the KC Valley (Koramangala - Challaghatta) project, which plays a crucial role in irrigating the lakes of Kolar. During the question-and-answer session of the assembly on Tuesday, Doddaballapur MLA Dheeraj Muniraj raised concerns about the quality of water provided by the KC Valley project. He highlighted that the quality of water in Kolar Lake and groundwater has deteriorated due to improper treatment of Bengaluru's sewage, rendering it unfit even for animals to drink. As a result, he advocated for the implementation of third-level purification for KC Valley water.

Responding to this, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda expressed his dismay at the legislator's statement, emphasizing that while it is acknowledged that KC Valley water may require third-stage purification, it is crucial not to misinform the public about the project, which is vital for the region's survival. He further clarified, "Both the Congress and BJP have supported the KC Valley project. The second and third phases were implemented during Basavaraja Bommai's tenure as Chief Minister. JC Madhuswami granted permission for the Vrishabhavati Valley project. I express my gratitude to both Madhuswami and Bommai for their contributions."

Regarding the water quality, Minister Gowda assured the House that the project adheres to strict quality standards set by various organizations, including the World Health Organization. He emphasized that the Indian Institute of Science has been conducting daily assessments of water quality since the project's inception in 2017-18. Minister Gowda also shed light on the water pollution issues in his hometown, Narasapura, attributing them to sewage drainage into the lake. However, he cautioned against attributing unrelated issues to the KC Valley project.

He explained, "Quality tests for KC Valley water are conducted hourly using SCADA automated technology. If the treated water does not meet standard quality requirements, it cannot be pumped. Therefore, no water has been pumped from a unit with a capacity of 280 MLD. Upgrading of that unit is currently underway by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB)." Additionally, Minister Gowda mentioned a survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Science on the health and economic impacts of the KC Valley watershed. The survey results indicated a decrease in water-related diseases such as pneumonia and diarrhoea.

Minister Gowda emphasized the credibility of the Indian Institute of Science and reiterated the government's commitment to rely on factual evidence rather than speculative views. (ANI)

