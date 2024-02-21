"Sports have been encouraged, infrastructure being developed since 2014," Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Khelo India Yoga event and said that progress in sports is imperative for the overall development of the country. He said that sports are being encouraged and the infrastructure is being developed as per PM Modi's vision since 2014

"Today, medal distribution was conducted for the Khelo India Yoga event that was organised...PM Modi has always said that till the time we do not progress in sports, the country cannot progress...After 2014 there has been promotion in sports and infrastructure has also developed. We have also started 'Khelo Tripura' here," Tripura CM told ANI. Meanwhile, Tripura Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Tinku Roy hoped to organise such big tournaments in Tripura in the future as well.

"It was a great event. 16 universities from across the country have come...We hope to organise such big tournaments in Tripura in the future as well...We are focussing on the infrastructure so that we are prepared to host national-level tournaments as well," he added. Tripura hosted Yogasana discipline events as a part of these games. Yogasana started on February 18 and ended on Tuesday. Manik Saha was the chief guest and distributed medals to the university players of different states.

Deepak Majumder, Mayor of Agartala Pur Nigam, gave the vote of thanks on the occasion. Satyabrat Nath, Director of the Sports Department was also present during the event. The Khelo India University Games kicked off on Monday with the seven North Eastern Indian states - Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura - hosting the multi-sport event for the first time.

The Games, being played across seven sister states of the North-East, will end on February 29.(ANI)

