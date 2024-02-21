Left Menu

"Colossus" advocate Fali Nariman passes away at 95

The former Additional Solicitor General of India died at his residence around 1 am today.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 09:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 09:43 IST
"Colossus" advocate Fali Nariman passes away at 95
Fali S Nariman (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eminent jurist and senior advocate Fali S Nariman passed away at the age of 95 in New Delhi on Wednesday. The former Additional Solicitor General of India died at his residence around 1 am today.

In a post on X, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi termed it "an end of an era". Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal in a post on X, said, " A great son of India passes away. Not just one of the greatest lawyers of our country but one of the finest human beings who stood like a colossus above all. The corridors of the court will never be the same without him. May his soul rest in peace."

Nariman was born to a Parsi family in Myanmar on January 10, 1929. He started his law practice at the Bombay High Court in 1950. The constitutional lawyer and jurist received the Padma Bhushan in 1991 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2007.

Another senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said, "In the very sad demise of #FaliNariman, legal doyen, accomplished Parliamentarian and the very epitome of a true gentleman in all he did , the nation and the Indian Bar has lost an inspirational and towering personality. I shared some very special moments with him which I will always treasure. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti." The National Judicial Appointments Commission verdict is among the several landmark cases of Nariman.

He was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 1999-2005. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024