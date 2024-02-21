"We are the real Shiv Sena...": Uddhav faction leader seeks SC intervention in Maharashtra political crisis

The national spokesperson of the Shiv Sena (UBT), Anand Dubey, has called upon the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India, urging them to replicate the justice in Maharashtra that was demonstrated in the recent verdict of Chandigarh Mayor polls. He expressed disappointment with the Maharashtra Assembly speaker, accusing him of failing to deliver a just decision for his party, the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena.

"You are well aware of how our party, the Shiv Sena, was broken, the whole country is a witness to it. The Maharashtra Assembly speaker too did not give a fair decision," he said. Highlighting the recent judgement made by the Supreme Court on the Chandigarh mayor polls, Dubey said, "A decision was given by you in the Chandigarh mayor polls, in which the 8 votes that were made invalidated, were made valid. In the same way please direct the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar and tell him that our party, the (Uddhav Balasaheb Thakeray) faction, is the real Shiv Sena, our party's symbol is bow and arrow," Dubey said.

The Uddhav faction leader further urged the Supreme Court to grant punishment to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar for announcing an 'unjust' decision. Following the June 2022 split in the Shiv Sena, in a crucial verdict last month, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar declared that the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the 'real Shiv Sena'.

"In my view, the 2018 leadership structure (submitted with ECI) was not as per the Shiv Sena Constitution. Shiv Sena party chief, as per the party constitution, cannot remove anyone from the party...Uddhav Thackeray removed Eknath Shinde or any party leader from the party as per the party constitution. So the removal of Eknath Shinde by Uddhav Thackeray in June 2022 is not accepted based on the Shiv Sena Constitution," the Speaker said. Meanwhile, in another major decision and a big jolt to Sharad Pawar, the Maharashtra Assembly speaker decided that the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party is the real NCP considering the legislative majority and dismissed all the disqualification pleas against MLAs.

While announcing the decision, the Speaker said that it was based on the factor of legislative majority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)