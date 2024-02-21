Socomec appoints Amanda Lim as Chief Human Resources Officer, APAC region

France-based low voltage power management specialist Socomec has roped in Amanda Lim as its Chief Human Resources Officer for the Asia Pacific region with immediate effect, the company said.

Lim, in her new role, would be responsible for human resources strategies in the region focusing on talent development, employee management among others.

''We are excited to welcome Amanda Lim to the Socomec team. With over 25 years of professional experience and her proven track record in HR leadership, Amanda will play a pivotal role in driving our people-centric initiatives forward,'' Socomec APAC CEO O'Niel Dissanayake said.

''Her strategic vision and passion for employee development align perfectly with our commitment to excellence and growth in the APAC region.'' Dissanayake said in a statement on Wednesday.

With the appointment of Lim, Socomec reaffirms its commitment to investing in top talent and strengthening its presence in the APAC region, the statement added.

