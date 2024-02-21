Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra resumes from Unnao

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters the 39th day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resumed the Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao. In anticipation of the Yatra's arrival in Kanpur, Congress workers have put up posters depicting Rahul Gandhi as 'Lord Krishna' and UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai as 'Arjun'.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be paused between February 26 to March 1 in view of election-related meetings in Delhi. "There will be a break from February 26 to March 1 as there are many important meetings regarding elections in Delhi and it is necessary for Rahul Gandhi to be present there," Jairam Ramesh said while speaking to ANI in Lucknow on Wednesday.

He further said that the yatra will resume on March 2. "On February 27-28, Rahul Gandhi will go to Cambridge University (in United Kingdom), he will deliver two lectures there. We will resume the yatra from March 2 and on March 5, Rahul Gandhi will visit the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain," the Congress leader said.

He also criticised Prime Mnister Narendra Modi of 'misleading' the country by naming 'Amrit Kaal'. "The real issue is that the PM is misleading the country in the name of 'Amrit Kaal. We are saying that the last 10 years are of 'Anyay Kaal'. Thousands of youth are committing suicide due to unemployment. PM says 'Modi ki guarantee'. Par jab Modi ki warranty khatam hoti hai toh Modi ki guarantee ki kya baat hai (That the Modi's warranty is expiring what is the use of Modi's guarantee)," the Congress leader said.

As per party sources, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on February 24. However, the presence of potential ally and Samajwadi Party Cheif Akhilesh Yadav is not certain. The SP and the Congress are yet to agree on seat sharing with the Congress insisiting on two seats that the Samajwadi Party is keen on contesting. The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)