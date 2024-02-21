Left Menu

IAF's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team leaves spectators spellbound at Jorhat air show

The sky over Jorhat in eastern Assam was painted red with the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) displaying some breathtaking manoeuvres grabbing the eyeballs of thousands of spectators at Air Force Station in Jorhat on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 21:40 IST
IAF's Jorhat air show (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The sky over Jorhat in eastern Assam was painted red with the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) displaying some breathtaking manoeuvres grabbing the eyeballs of thousands of spectators at Air Force Station in Jorhat on Wednesday. The team exhibited a scintillating display of precision flying, demonstrating the skills and capabilities of the IAF pilots. Apart from the SKAT display, the audience was treated with a mesmerising and thrilling aerial display by various fighter, military transport aircraft and helicopters including a low-level aerobatic show by the Sukhoi-30 MKI, according to the Defence communique received.

The Aerobatic Air Display by the lAF's famous nine-aircraft Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team projected professionalism and precision - the two hallmarks of the IAF. Students of various educational institutions in the vicinity visited the Air Force Station in Jorhat and witnessed the show. The spectacular Air Show was organised as a part of lAF's outreach programme for the benefit of the common public. (ANI)

