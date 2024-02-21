J-K: 190 strips of Tapentadol seized at Srinagar airport

A consignment containing 190 strips of the psychotropic drug Tapentadol was seized at the Srinagar International Airport, Drug control department of Jammu and Kashmir said in a statement on Wednesday. "The Department of Drug Control has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drug abuse," stated Irfana Ahmad, Joint Drugs Controller, J&K.

Acting on intelligence, the Drug Control Department, in collaboration with the Sales Tax Central Enforcement Airport Wing and with active support from DTDC Express courier firm, seized a consignment containing 190 strips of the psychotropic drug Tapentadol at the Cargo Terminal of Srinagar International Airport on February 21. The estimated street value of the seized drugs is approximately Rs 66,500, the spokesperson said. "This successful operation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to curbing the illegal trade of such harmful substances within our jurisdiction," the spokesperson said.

"The origin and intended destination of the consignment are currently under investigation. Authorities are working diligently to trace the source and identify those involved in this illegal activity," spokesperson said. "We commend the collaborative efforts of the Drug Control Department, Sales Tax Central Enforcement Airport Wing, and active support of DTDC Express in preventing these drugs from reaching their intended recipients," the spokesperson said.

The investigation into this case is underway, they said. (ANI)

