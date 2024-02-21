Farmers Protest: 12 cops injured as protesters attack security personnel, burn stubble with chilli powder, says Haryana police

At least 12 police personnel have been seriously injured following a clash between protesting farmers and Haryana police amid the "Delhi Chalo" march at the Data Singh-Khanauri border, an official said on Wednesday. Taking to their social media handle, Haryana police in a video message said on X, "The protesters surrounded the police personnel from all sides at the Data Singh-Khanauri border and burned stubble with chilli powder in it. The protesters also attacked the policemen using sticks and pelted stones. About 12 police personnel have been seriously injured."

"The police personnel in the area faced breathing lower visibility issues due to the poisonous smoke emanating from the burning stubble," said the official in the video. "We appeal to protesters to not resort to such activities since the poisonous smoke not only reduces visibility in the area but also hampers the efforts of the police personnel to maintain law and order. This poses a risk to both parties and also increases the chances of unfortunate accidents," said the official.

"Haryana Police appeals to the protesters to cooperate with us in maintaining law and order and maintain peace," added the official further. Earlier in the day, Vijay Kumar, Sub-Inspector in Haryana Police, who was posted at the Tohana border following the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, passed away after his health deteriorated.

According to Haryana police, the Sub-Inspector Kumar's health suddenly deteriorated while on duty at the Tohana border. "Sub Inspector Vijay Kumar died late evening. Vijay Kumar was posted at the Tohana border during the farmers' movement. His health suddenly deteriorated while on duty. The Director General of Police expressed grief," posted Haryana police on X.

Haryana police have also informed that as many as three police officers have lost their lives so far in the ongoing farmer's protest. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sent an advisory to the Punjab Government asking it to maintain law and order in the wake of the farmer's agitation, sources said on Wednesday.

The advisory was issued as the protesting farmers announced to resume their Delhi march after they rejected the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at Minimum Support Price (MSP) for five years. The MHA's move followed a report that estimated that over 14,000 people have gathered along the Punjab-Haryana border with 1,200 tractor-trolleys, 300 cars, 10 mini-buses as well as small vehicles.

The Ministry has conveyed its strong objections to the Punjab Government for it and raised concern about the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. Delhi Police has beefed up security in the national capital and directed its personnel to ensure strict vigil at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur borders after protesting farmers announced to continue their Delhi Chalo agitation.

While, Haryana Police have asked owners of excavators to withdraw their machines from the protest site, where farmers are set to resume their march, or else they will be held liable for action. (ANI)

