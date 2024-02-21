Maharashtra Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar attends Ashwamedh Yagya

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Gayatri Pariwar head Chinmay Pandya attended the exhibition inauguration at Ashwamedh Yagya on Wednesday. Mungantiwar said that the world derives inspiration from India's spiritual power.

"All nations worldwide view our nation as a source of inspiration for our spiritual power. We have all the cultural and spiritual power," the state Cultural Affairs Minister said, speaking to ANI after attending the exhibition inauguration at Ashwamedh Yagya. The Minister said that seeing reports of abuse against parents, it seems that though we have progressed from the stone age, we still have a heart of stone.

"However, our problem is that though we have reached the scientific age from the stone age, when we hear reports of children beating up or misbehaving with their mothers, we question whether we have started having a heart of stone from the stone age," Mungantiwar said. Mungantiwar said that the Ashwamedh Yagya will show a new direction of life in the face of such human atrocities.

"At such a juncture, the Ashwamedh Yagya will show a new direction of life to humans so that we can learn to value our lives," he said. Meanwhile, Gayatri Pariwar head Chinmay Pandya highlighted the historical significance of the yagya, saying that such an auspicious moment was observed very rarely in our history.

"This is a memorable moment. In the last 2000 years, India as well as the world got this opportunity to carry out such a Yagya only a few times. It was last held during the time of Samudragupta and Kumaragupta. After that, Maharaja Jai conducted it...," Pandya said speaking to ANI. The Gayatri Pariwar head stressed that consolidating the feeling of nationalism in the country is the primary objective behind carrying out such a Yagya.

"The main intention behind the Ashwamedh Yagya is to strengthen and consolidate the nation," Pandya said. The Mumbai Ashwamedh Mahayagya website states that in today's context, it has been found that places where the Yagya was performed have experienced a reduction in crime rates.

"In today's context of scientific temperament, the Yagyas and the mantras are being studied through various scientific parameters and are revealing fresh promising perspectives and slants on their effect on ecology, environment as well as human psychology. Today, after 27 years of performing Ashwamedh Yagya, there is enough empirical data to prove that wherever Ashwamedh Yagya has been performed, those areas have experienced a reduction in the rate of crimes and aggression," a statement from the Mumbai Ashwamedh Mahayagya website read. (ANI)

