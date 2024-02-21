National Livestock Mission: Cabinet approves inclusion of additional activities

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved further modification of National Livestock Mission by including the additional activities, as per an official statement. The activtities which have been included are: Establishment of entrepreneurship for horse donkey, mule, camel with 50 percent capital subsidy up to 50 lakhs will be provided to the Individuals, FPO, SHG, JLG, FCO and Section 8 companies. Also the state government will be assisted for breed conservation of horse, donkey and camel. The Central Government will provide 10 cr. for establishment of semen station and nucleus breeding farm for horse, donkey and camel, the statement added.

Establishment of entrepreneurs for Fodder seed processing Infrastructure (Processing & Grading unit/Fodder storage godown) with 50 per cent capital subsidy up to Rs 50 lakhs to the private companies, start-ups /SHGs /FPOs /FCOs /JLGs / Farmers Cooperative societies (FCO), Section 8 companies establishment of Infrastructure like construction of building, receiving shed, drying platform, machinery etc. including the grading plants as well as seed storage godown. The remaining cost of the project needs to be arranged by the beneficiary through bank finance or self-funding, the statement added. For increasing the fodder cultivation areas, the state government will be assisted for fodder cultivation in the non --forest land, waste land/range land/ non arable as well as forest land "Non-Forest Wasteland/Rangeland/Non-arable Land" and "Fodder Production from Forest Land" as well as in the degraded forest land. This will increase the fodder availability in the country.

The Livestock Insurance programme has been simplified. The beneficiary share of the premium for the farmers has been reduced and it will be 15 per cent as against the current beneficiary share of 20 per cent,30 per cent, 40 per cent and 50 per cent. Remaining amount of the premium will be shared by the Centre and the State at 60:40 for all states, 90:10. The number of animals to be insured has also been increased to 10 cattle unit instead of 5 cattle unit for cattle sheep and goat. This will facilitate the livestock farmers to get their valuable animals insured with by paying minimum amount. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)