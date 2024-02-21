Left Menu

Goa: Russian national booked for sexual assault of minor, flees India

A case has been registered against a Russian national for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old child during a children's camp in Goa's Arambol village, a top police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 21-02-2024 23:30 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 23:30 IST
The accused has supposedly left Goa, said the police (Photo credit: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A case has been registered against a Russian national for allegedly sexually abusing a six-year-old child during a children's camp in Goa's Arambol village, a top police said on Wednesday. Bossuet Silva Superintendent of Police (SP) told ANI, "The child is Russian. Both her Parents are Russian. She is a six-year-old child".

He said that the incident took place between February 4th and 5th. "There was a children's camp organised at Arambol. The child was dropped by her parents over there. Next morning, the parents collected her," SP added.

"Afterwards the child narrated to parents about the improper touches and molestation, sexual abuse," He said. "We have registered a case on the complaint lodged two days back by the mother of the child under provisions of the Indian Penal Code, under the Goa Children Act and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act," he said.

On the accused being identified, he said, "She has given his details like name. We do not have his full name. We are in touch with the Foreigners Registers Office. He has supposedly left Goa'. "..If he is in India, lookout notice will be issued and he will be stopped if he tries to depart...," he added.

The case is under investigation, he said, adding that there was a delay on the part of the complainant. "She was initially confused and did not know what to do. After taking advice from locals, she approached the police station," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

