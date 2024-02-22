Left Menu

"INDIA bloc is the alliance of corruption group": JP Nadda

He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said that wherever Rahul takes his yatra, it is not 'Nyay or Jodo Yatra', but it's 'Anyay and Todo yatra'.

22-02-2024
"INDIA bloc is the alliance of corruption group": JP Nadda
BJP National President JP Nadda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hitting out at the opposition's INDIA bloc, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda said that the opposition group consists of individuals involved in corrupt practices. Addressing the party workers here, Nadda said, "This is the alliance of corruption group."

He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and said that wherever Rahul takes his yatra, it is not 'Nyay or Jodo Yatra', but it's 'Anyay and Todo yatra'. Pointing to the corruption cases during Uddhav Thackeray's rule and doging of ED summons by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, Nadda said, "Did corruption happened in Maharashtra or not? Corruption happened during Uddhav's rule, his Home Minister remained in jail or not. Kejriwal is avoiding ED, why is he afraid?" Nadda said.

Recalling the words of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1980, Nadda quoted, "Andhera Chatega, Suraj niklega aur Kamal khilega" (the darkness will end, the sun will rise, and the lotus will blossom). He asserted that today, under the leadership of Modi ji, the lotus has indeed blossomed. "Today we can say that the lotus has blossomed under the leadership of Modi ji," he said.

On the party's journey, he said, "We have seen struggles, we have seen ourselves in two numbers and today we are also seen as the largest party in the world. Our responsibilities also increase. It is very important to tell that we have come out of darkness and reached light. There was a time when we were satisfied by forming 5 to 6 governments in the state. Today we are happy that in 17 states there is NDA government, Mahayuti government, 58 percent population is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Within 10 years Modi ji changed the definition of politics." He also pointed out that earlier the poor were cheated, but today his government gave strength to the poor and empowered women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

