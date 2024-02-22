Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan thank PM Modi for clearing Flood Management Programme for 2021-26

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving his nod to a proposal for continuing the 'Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP)', which aims at addressing critical aspects of flood control and anti-erosion measures for the period between 2021 and 2026. The Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi, on Wednesday approved a proposal mooted by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, for the continuation of the centrally sponsored scheme involving a total outlay of Rs 4,100 crore for a period of five years--from 2021-22 to 2025-26.

"A heartfelt thanks to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for approving the continuation of the centrally sponsored Scheme- "Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP)" with a total outlay of Rs4,100 crore. The Modi government is committed to the security of every citizen," Amit Shah posted from his official X handle on Thursday. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also extended his gratitude to PM Modi for approving the proposal to continue with the project "linked to the security of every citizen".

"#UnionCabinet chaired by Hon. PM @narendramodi ji has approved Flood Management and Border Areas Programme (FMBAP) for the period 2021-26 with a total outlay of Rs4,100 crore," Pradhan posted from his X handle on Thursday. "This will supplement (the) state government's efforts to address critical aspects of flood control and boost flood resilience," the Union Minister added in his post.

According to the official release, under the Flood Management Programme (FMP) component of FMBAP, involving an outlay of Rs 2,940 crore, central assistance will be provided to state governments for taking up critical works related to flood control, anti-erosion, drainage development and anti-sea erosion, etc. The pattern of funding to be followed is 90 per cent (Centre): 10 per cent (State) for Special Category States (8 North-Easter States and Hilly States of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and UT of Jammu & Kashmir) and 60 per cent (Centre): 40 per cent (State) for General/ Non-Special Category States, according to the release.

Under the River Management and Border Areas (RMBA) component of FMBAP, involving an outlay of Rs. 1160 crore, flood control and anti-erosion work on common border rivers with neighbouring countries, including hydrological observations and flood forecasting, and investigation and pre-construction activities of joint water resources projects (with neighbouring countries) on common border rivers will be taken up with 100 per cent central assistance, the release stated further. (ANI)

