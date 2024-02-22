Left Menu

Farmers' protest a common thing between Greece, India: Greek PM Mitsotakis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-02-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 20:59 IST
Farmers' protest a common thing between Greece, India: Greek PM Mitsotakis
File photo Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing farmers' protest at the Punjab-Haryana borders found a reference in an address by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday when he said the agitation was among the several common things between India and Greece.

While addressing the 'India-Greece Business Forum' here, Mitsotakis talked about various sectors where the two countries had a lot in common.

''We have one more thing in common. We have farmers protesting both in Greece and India...,'' he said.

He was also quick to add that the ''future of farming in a world where we need to make big productivity gains across the board, I think, is also an area in my mind of great interest''.

Farmers are protesting at the Punjab-Haryana borders raising various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

FOCUS-Rise of fast-fashion Shein, Temu roils global air cargo industry

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 billion in first year; Russia lacks ammunition production needed for Ukraine war, Western officials say and more

World News Roundup: Indonesia Prabowo's school meal programme to cost $7.7 b...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

FOREX-Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

 Global
4
Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

Futuristic Finance: Charting the Course Through Technology's Wealth Waves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024