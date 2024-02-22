Farmers' protest a common thing between Greece, India: Greek PM Mitsotakis

The ongoing farmers' protest at the Punjab-Haryana borders found a reference in an address by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday when he said the agitation was among the several common things between India and Greece.

While addressing the 'India-Greece Business Forum' here, Mitsotakis talked about various sectors where the two countries had a lot in common.

''We have one more thing in common. We have farmers protesting both in Greece and India...,'' he said.

He was also quick to add that the ''future of farming in a world where we need to make big productivity gains across the board, I think, is also an area in my mind of great interest''.

Farmers are protesting at the Punjab-Haryana borders raising various demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm debt waiver.

