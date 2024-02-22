Left Menu

Farmers to observe 'Black Friday' tomorrow; to hold tractor march on Feb 26: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said the protesting farners led by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a 'Black Friday' on Friday following the death of a farmer at Khanauri Border crossing in Sangrur district, Punjab, during the ongoing protests.

Farmers to observe 'Black Friday' tomorrow; to hold tractor march on Feb 26: Tikait
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The SKM will also hold a tractor march on highways towards the national capital, said the BKU leader.

In an exclusive talk with ANI, Tikait said, "We will observe a 'Black Friday' tomorrow condoling the death of a farmer at the Khanauri Border crossing in Punjab. We held a tractor march yesterday as well." Tikait further announced that the protesting farmers will take out a tractor march on February 26.

"On February 26, we will take tractors to the highway, and towards the way that goes to Delhi. It will be a one-day programme, and then we will return. Then, all across India, our meetings will go on. On March 14, there will be a programme at Ram Leela Ground in Delhi for one day. People will go without tractors to that event. The government keeps saying that they are not stopping us so let's see if they will stop us or not," he added. Tikait led the farmers protest held in 2020-21 to cause the repeal of the three farm laws, which, later, were taken back by the central government.

The farmers have, meanwhile, halted their 'Dilli Chalo' protest march for two days to take stock of the ongoing situation on the Shambhu border in Haryana and further decisions will be taken accordingly, the general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said on Thursday. The farmer leader condemned the Central Government's action against the protestors through paramilitary forces, injuring hundreds.

However, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said on Thursday that though several rounds of discussions with the farmers were held, more efforts have to be made from both sides to reach a consensus. He further affirmed the central government's commitment to working for the interests of farmers.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the start of the protest. Several farmers and police personnel were injured in the clashes during the March that started on February 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

