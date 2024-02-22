UP's GDP and per capita income doubled in seven years: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that India is making rapid strides in development in Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, leaving behind Britain, which ruled the country for two centuries, and now it is set to become the third largest economy in Prime Minister Narendra Mod's third term. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new Income Tax Department building, CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh was keeping pace with the growth in the national economy, adding that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and per capita income of the state have doubled in the past seven years.

The Chief Minister, along with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary, inaugurated the newly constructed building of the Income Tax Department in Gorakhpur on Thursday. The Chief Minister remarked, "Uttar Pradesh has the best infrastructure, with the CD ratio reaching around 60 percent, up from 45 percent. The goal for the next fiscal year is to increase it to 65 percent."

He added that the number of individuals filing income tax returns in the state has also increased, pointing out that while 1.45 lakh people filed returns in 2014, presently, that number has reached 12 lakh. Banks have also shown utmost interest in contributing to Uttar Pradesh's development, he asserted. The Chief Minister mentioned that the government is simplifying processes for taxpayers, emphasising that the money received from taxpayers is crucial for the country's development. He said that the Prime Minister has pledged to make India a developed nation by the year 2047. Fulfilling this commitment will require citizens to play a significant role.

He emphasised that understanding one's role and fulfilling it diligently is essential for achieving the goal of a developed India. He mentioned that citizens also have a responsibility to willingly pay their taxes, as without funds, the development of better infrastructure would not be possible. He further highlighted the transformative impact of various financial inclusion campaigns, such as the Atal Pension Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Yojana, Mudra Loan Yojana, PM SVANidhi Yojana, and BC Sakhi, benefiting people on a broad scale.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the crucial contribution of the Indian government and the Ministry of Finance in implementing these schemes. Highlighting the success of GBC 4.0 held in the state, the CM Yogi said that it has touched new heights under the leadership of the Prime Minister. He mentioned that when he first proposed hosting an investors' summit after becoming the Chief Minister, he was told that the state could receive an investment of only Rs 20,000 crores because people had little trust in government.

"Today, Uttar Pradesh is free from riots and there is no lawlessness or hooliganism in the state. The positive outcomes of these find reflection in the Global Investors Summit and the Ground Breaking Ceremony", Yogi added. CM Yogi said that today marks the completion of one month of the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. In this one month, 62 to 65 lakh devotees have visited the place. During the development of Ayodhya, those businessmen who had some doubts regarding rehabilitation have been rehabilitated. Today, those very businessmen testify that after the Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav, their business has increased by 30 to 50 times. He said that there is both faith and livelihood in changing Uttar Pradesh.

Welcoming Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who visited Gorakhpur for the first time, CM Yogi said that his region of eastern Uttar Pradesh has been globally renowned since ancient times for its spiritual and cultural heritage. Gorakhpur is the meditation place of Guru Gorakhnath, and 90 kilometers away is the birthplace of Lord Buddha and 50 kilometers away is his Mahaparinirvana site. "Just 25 kilometers from Gorakhpur is the Mahaparinirvana site of Sant Kabir in Maghar, and 150 kilometers away is the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, while 200 kilometers away is the Kashi Vishwanath Dham," he added.

CM Yogi, praising the work of Nirmala Sitharaman, stated that the Finance Ministry plays a crucial role in the country's development. As the Finance Minister and previously as the Defence Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has made significant contributions, including towards the construction of the Defense Corridor in Uttar Pradesh. The Defence Corridor, developed in six nodes with investment, has taken steps towards self-reliance in the defence sector. On this occasion, CM Yogi mentioned efforts are being made to dedicate the Ganga Expressway connecting Western Uttar Pradesh to Eastern Uttar Pradesh to the nation before the Prayagraj Kumbh.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Income Tax Department, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that PM Narendra Modi has changed the mindset of the people of the country. Under his leadership, not only is the economy advancing, but comprehensive welfare programs are also ongoing. Commending CM Yogi Adityanath, Chaudhary mentioned that Yogi Ji has transformed Uttar Pradesh. The state, which was previously considered riot-prone and a BIMARU state, where people were unwilling to come or invest, has now become number one in various aspects under CM Yogi's leadership.

The state excels in food production, sugar production, milk production, infrastructure, and more on a national level. Recently, in the GBC 4.0, Uttar Pradesh launched projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore out of the 40 lakh crore MoUs signed at the Global Investors Summit. Praising Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chaudhary stated that despite the increase in tax rebates, tax collection has increased under the Finance Minister's leadership.

The welcome address was given by Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Nitin Gupta and the vote of thanks was proposed by Devendra Singh Choudhary, Principal Chief Income Tax Commissioner of the Eastern Uttar Pradesh region. On this occasion, State Government Cabinet Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, MP Ravikishan Shukla, Kamlesh Paswan, Central Board of Direct Taxes member Pragya Sahay Saxena and many officials and dignitaries of the Income Tax Department were present.

During the programme, the Chief Minister and the Union Finance Minister distributed the model of Chandrayaan to the students of classes 7 and 8 of council schools and blessed them for a bright future. (ANI)

