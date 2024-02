BRIEF-Immediate Cease-Fire In Gaza Is Imperative, Says Chinese Envoy - Xinhua

Xinhua: * IMMEDIATE CEASE-FIRE IN GAZA IS IMPERATIVE, SAYS CHINESE ENVOY - XINHUA

* IMMEDIATE CEASE-FIRE COMMON WISH VOICED BY INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY, CONSENSUS OF SECURITY COUNCIL'S OVERWHELMING MAJORITY, SAYS ZHANG JUN, CHINA'S PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE TO UN - XINHUA * MILITARY OFFENSIVE INTO RAFAH MUST CEASE IMMEDIATELY, SAID ZHANG JUN, CHINA'S PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE TO UN - XINHUA Source text for Eikon: [ID:nXHN5lDP5k

