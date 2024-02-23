MP CM Mohan Yadav reviews CM helpline service in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Friday reviewed the CM helpline services in Ujjain district, talked to two complainants, heard their problems and also instructed officials to resolve their issues. CM Yadav talked to the first complainant who had a complaint related to the bank and called him to the Smart City office in the district. Upon reaching there, the CM heard his problem and also there was a problem in his family on which the Chief Minister immediately ordered the official to provide assistance of Rs 1 Lakh and resolve all his problems.

The second complainant was a student who had a problem related to scholarship. Taking immediate action, the Chief Minister immediately instructed the officials to make arrangements for scholarships. Meanwhile, CM Yadav told ANI, "Today I conducted a surprise review of the CM helpline service and talked with two people. One complaint was related to scholarship and another was related to bank and cyber fraud. I instructed officials to resolve the problem. During the conversation, one of the complaints told us about his father suffering from a disease and needing help on which we provide him help of Rs 1 Lakh...This service will continue."

Besides, CM Yadav held an important meeting related to the Vikramotsav Trade Fair 2024 and investor meet to be held in Ujjain from March 1. Discussions were held with officials regarding the events and reviewed the preparation. During this, he also had discussion about "Simhastha" (is a Hindu religious mela held every 12 years in the Ujjain city) to be held in 2028. (ANI)

