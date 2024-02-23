Left Menu

Supreme Court adjourns hearing on Abbas Ansari bail plea in arms licence case

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order rejecting his bail plea in an arms license case.

23-02-2024
The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned hearing on the plea of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Abbas Ansari challenging the Allahabad High Court order rejecting his bail plea in an arms licence case. A bench led by Justice BR Gavai adjourned the hearing after Ansari's counsel sought time to file a rejoinder on the Uttar Pradesh government's affidavit. The court has listed the matter for a hearing in March.

Ansari has challenged the Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench order of November 20, 2022. The Allahabad High Court has denied bail to leader Abbas Ansari in an arms license case. The FIR was lodged in the matter on October 12, 2019, alleging Abbas Ansari purchased numerous fire arms on the license, claiming himself to be a renowned shooter.

He projected that he had gotten the license issued at Lucknow transferred to Delhi but no intimation in this regard had been given to the concerned police station and the applicant continued to use both the licenses issued in two different states on two different UID's, the prosecution said. (ANI)

