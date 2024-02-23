FPI Secretary chairs meeting with industry on action plan for World Food India 2024

The Secretary, Ministry of Food Processing Industries (FPI), Smt. Anita Praveen chaired the roundtable interaction with industry at Invest India here yesterday. The primary focus of the meeting was to brief the industry on the next edition of World Food India 2024 to be organized from 19th-22nd September 2024. The meeting deliberated on the involvement and expectations from the industry in the event and marked a continuation of a series of discussions aimed at informing stakeholders about the Ministry's action plan for World Food India 2024 and exploring potential areas of collaboration. Notably, senior representatives from key agri-food companies actively participated in this roundtable session.

In her keynote address, Secretary, MoFPI mentioned about the growth and vast opportunities present in the food-processing sector. She added that the ministry is organizing the 3rd edition of the highly anticipated World Food India event, envisioning an even larger scale compared to the previous 2023 edition. The Secretary extended a heartfelt invitation to all companies to participate in the event with great enthusiasm in the Mega Food Event scheduled to take place from September 19th to 22nd 2024 in New Delhi.

Additionally, the participating companies enthusiastically expressed their interest in joining World Food India-2024, demonstrating their readiness to exhibit their products and technologies in dedicated stall spaces. Additionally, the participating companies demonstrated strong interest in collaborating with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries for the planned event sessions. Noteworthy suggestions and feedback were received and discussed.

The Secretary, Food Processing Industries (FPI) concluded her remarks by urging all stakeholders to come together and collaborate to ensure the success of the event. She emphasized the significance of harnessing individual strengths and providing supplementary support to foster robust partnerships and engagement from a diverse range of stakeholders.

Furthermore, the Investment Facilitation Cell (Invest India) received instructions to stay in touch with the companies to firm up the participation details.

(With Inputs from PIB)