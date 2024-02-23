Left Menu

MP: Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar inspects Central Jail, cleans drinking water platform in Jail canteen

Tomar on Friday inspected the Central Jail in the district and talked about the arrangements with the family members who came to meet the prisoners. During this, seeing the dirty water area in the Jail canteen, he started to clean it himself.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:56 IST
MP Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar cleaning drinking water platform in Jail(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has again hit the headlines this time because he cleaned the drinking water platform in Gwalior's central jail canteen. Tomar on Friday inspected the Central Jail in the district and talked about the arrangements with the family members who came to meet the prisoners. During this, seeing the dirty water platform in the Jail canteen, he started to clean it himself.

"Today, I visited the jail and saw the arrangements there. I also had a discussion with the family members who came to meet the prisoners. I told them that it has been decided that in the coming time they will organise a sermon of any saint or Bhagwat katha in the jail. During the visit, I did not like the cleanliness at the drinking water platform in jail canteen where the kin of prisoners wait. Therefore, I did the cleaning there and also ensured a water cooler there," Tomar said. The minister also distributed books to the prisoners and hoped that the prisoners would read and give a message to other people.

"I have given the book to prisoners and those people will read the book and will also give a message to other people that they have made a mistake and others should not do it. Being a public representative, I am also a human being and I discharge my duties," he added. Notably, it was not the Tomar was spotted cleaning toilets, serving an elderly woman by pressing her legs in hospital, climbing on an electric pole to clean it and many others in the past as well. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

