Left Menu

Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 82.91 against US dollar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 21:11 IST
Rupee falls 6 paise to close at 82.91 against US dollar
  • Country:
  • India

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and depreciated by 6 paise to close at 82.91 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows supported the rupee at lower levels and contained the downslide.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.87 and finally settled at 82.91 (provisional) against the dollar, down by 6 paise from its previous close.

During the day, the rupee witnessed a range-bound movement. It saw an intra-day high of 82.84 and a low of 82.96 against the American currency.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 82.85 against the US dollar.

According to Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities the Indian Rupee weakened against the Dollar on Friday on Dollar demand from importers. However, foreign fund inflows into the share and bond markets capped further losses.

For the week, the rupee gained by 0.10 per cent and briefly tested 82.80 levels but was unable to breach the level amid likely intervention from the RBI, Iyer said.

Most Asian peers were weaker, while US bond yields rose this Friday afternoon trade and weighed on the local unit.

Amongst other spot pairs, the EURINR and the GBPINR rose, while the JPYINR eased on Friday's session.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.09 per cent lower at 103.86.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 1.76 per cent lower to USD 82.20 per barrel.

The Indian rupee depreciated on Friday on dollar demand from importers, said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

''We expect the rupee to trade with a slight positive bias on positive global equities and soft US dollar. However, any bounce back in crude oil prices may cap sharp upside. Geopolitical tension in the Middle East may put pressure on rupee at higher levels,'' Choudhary said, adding that USD-INR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 82.60 to Rs 83.10.

On the domestic equity market front, Sensex declined 15.44 points, or 0.02 per cent, to settle at 73,142.80 points. The Nifty fell 4.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 22,212.70 points.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Friday as they purchased worth Rs 1,276.09 crore, according to exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
2
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024