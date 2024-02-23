Objective of resurgent movement of Ayush is Heal in India, healed by India: Sarbananda Sonowal

The Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal launched multiple projects to scale up capacity at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH) at its campus in Mawdiangdiang in Shillong on Friday. On this occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the objective of resurgent movement of Ayush is Heal in India, healed by India.

The Ayush Minister inaugurated a guest house while laying the foundation stones for an administrative building, pharmacy building, and a boundary wall with Periphery Road complete with external electrification, including entry and exit gates. Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "With the scaling up of capacity at NEIAH, we have a unique opportunity to learn, collaborate and build on strengths as we strive to establish proof for each formulation of traditional medicine with scientific evidence. It is a moment of great realisation that the institute has already trained nearly one thousand experts in Ayurveda and Homoeopathy put together.

He further said that this has greatly bolstered the healthcare delivery system in the region. "This has greatly bolstered the healthcare delivery system in the region, especially in Meghalaya, as we move closer to realise the vision of our dynamic Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a Swastha Bharat," he said.

He further said that now a wider array of scientifically proven patient care solutions were available to treat many diseases. "This new brigade of physicians, armed with evidence proved formulations of Ayush system of medicine, will help people to avail benefits. They are closer to our age-old home remedies prevalent among local societies for thousands of years, but now with a wider array of scientifically proven patient care solutions to treat as many diseases. Heal in India, healed by India, is the objective of the resurgent movement of Ayush," he added.

Adding further, Union Minister Sonowal said, the government remains committed to building the capacity of NEIAH so that it becomes the cradle of the top human resource institution of Ayush in the country. "In the last one year, the government has made an investment of more than Rs 145 crores to scale up capacity at NEIAH. The total project outlay for capacity expansion at NEIAH is Rs 217.02 crores," he said.

Sonowal also announced that periperal OPD services will be started at Smit, East Khasi Hills district, which will potentially be accessed by 40,000 people living in 20 villages. The minister also informed that NEIAH has started Swarnabindu Prashan Sanskar (Ayurvedic Immunomodulation in Children) at its Ayurveda Hospital.

"With this programme, the government is helping patients with Ayurvedic solutions to treat Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA) among tribal females between 18 and 45 years in Mawpat and Mylliem Blocks of East Khasi Hills district, under the AYURSWASTHYA Yojana," he added. NEIAH has been particularly helping patients with interventions like Panchakarma, Ksharasutra, Uttarabasti and Yoga to improve their quality of life.

"As more and more students are trained in these techniques, including via specialised Panchakarma Technician programme, we expect the Ayush system of medicine to become more popular, widely available, with deep healthcare benefits," he added. (ANI)

