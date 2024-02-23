Man threatens exam centre head for not letting students cheat in board exams in MP's Chhindwara; case registered

A man has been booked for allegedly threatening an examination centre head for not letting students cheat in board examinations in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, a police official said on Friday. The incident occurred at Government Higher Secondary School, Chand in the district on February 16. Later following the written complaint of the centre head, Sanjay Nagle, the police registered an FIR into the matter on Thursday (February 22).

Chand police station in charge, Ekta Soni said, "Complainant Sanjay Nagle, posted at Maharani Lakshmi Bai Higher Secondary School, Chhindwara had his examination duty at Govt High School, Chand here. On February 16, there was a biology paper and the complainant said that the accused, Ram Kumar Dixit, a resident of Gumgaon, came to the school on the examination day and threatened him that why he was not letting students cheat. After that on the written complaint of Nagle, the police verified it and registered a case against the accused under IPC section 353, 452, 506 and 3E/4 of Madhya Pradesh Recognized Examinations Act." On the other hand, Complainant Nagle claimed that the accused called himself a BJP leader and threatened to kill him if he did not let students cheat in the exam.

Nagle told ANI, "I have been appointed as centre head at Govt Higher Secondary School Chand. During the examination, the accused Ram Kumar Dixit came and said if I did not let students cheat in exams then he would kill me. He also said that his children were getting disturbed a lot. He further said that he is a BJP leader and he will crush me." "I have complained about the matter to my senior officials, SDM, tehsildar, district education officer and at Chand police station," he added.

Meanwhile, accused Ramkumar Singh Dixit said that he had no dispute with the centre head and he had requested him about the arrangement like water at the exam centre. "I recently got to know that a few allegations have been labelled on me that I have threatened the examiner here in connection with cheating whereas it is not my nature. I had no discussion with the examiner. I had requested him about the arrangements like water at the centre. I neither know him personally nor have I used any language which hurt him. I have not threatened him at all," Dixit said.

When asked whether his children were taking papers at the centre he said that his daughter was taking a paper of class 12 board exam at the centre. She is an intelligent student. Besides, when asked about whether he is BJP leader, Dixit said, "I am not any important leader of BJP but I am a worker of the party. The allegations are baseless." (ANI)

