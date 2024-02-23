J-K: Probe agency files supplementary chargesheet against 6 accused in narco-terror funding case

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has filed a 4th supplementary chargesheet against six more accused in a case relating to terror funding, taking the total toll of accused to 18, police said on Friday. According to an official Jammu and Kashmir police release, "Mohd Sharief Chechi, Farooq Ahmad Jungal, and Saif Din who were arrested by SIA recently have been charge-sheeted under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, Narcotic Drug Psychotropic Substance Act and Indian Penal code relating to criminal conspiracy, raising funds for Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, a proscribed terrorist organization."

"SIA Jammu has seized an amount of Rs 10 lakh and freezed more than Rs 70 lakh in bank accounts which were the proceeds from narcotics smuggled from PoK. The other 3 accused namely Hamidullah Khuroo, Farooq Ahmad Shawl and Javid Ahmad Chalkoo, all HM terrorists, are evading their arrest and are presently in Pakistan," it said. The accused were involved in smuggling heroin from PoK in Uri, Hathlanga, and Baramulla and further transporting and selling heroin in Jammu to generate huge proceeds which were further planned to be delivered to OGWs of HM, a proscribed terrorist organization, it said.

The same was deposited in banking channels for further distribution to fuel anti-national activities and other terrorist acts to challenge the sovereignty, integrity and security of India. As per the release, SIA Jammu by filing the fourth chargesheet and making arrests has prevented huge amounts of money from entering into the channels of terror activities.

The SIA crackdown over the accused involved has prevented the lives of many of our youths from being spoiled. Out of the total accused, proceedings for attaching their property under section 82/83 have been initiated. This will have a big dent in the property created by the accused using the terror money, said the police release.

SIA investigation revealed that there is a well-organized drug syndicate, including Farooq Ahmad Naikoo who was operating from Dubai, Mohd Rafiq Najar, Mubashir Mushtaq Fafoo, Ainaz Ahmad Sayam, Mohd Sharief Chechi, Farooq Ahmad Jungal, Saif Din, who after hatching conspiracy with HM terrorists Farooq Ahmad Shawl, Hamidullah Khuroo, Tariq Ahmad Malla and Javid Chalkoo operating from Pakistan infused narcotics into the Indian territory and further transported the said narcotics to Jammu for generating huge narco-terror funds to be used for funding secessionist and terror activities, it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)