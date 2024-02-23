Left Menu

Govt forms panel to make recommendations on setting up new medical colleges

Updated: 23-02-2024 22:51 IST
In line with the Union government's announcement during the presentation of the interim budget, a committee has been constituted to make relevant recommendations for setting up of new medical colleges by utilising existing hospital infrastructure, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Health. The committee will deliberate on the issue and prepare a report with feasibility assessment, norms, implementation roadmap, budgetary implication and timelines for consideration of competent authority, according to the terms of reference mentioned in the office order issued on February 19.

The 14-member committee comprises Member (Health) NITI Aayog as the chairperson, secretary and Ministry of Home Affairs (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Defense (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Labour (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Coal (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industry and Public Enterprise (or representatives), Secretary, Ministry of Mines (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Power (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Railways (or representative), secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (or representative) and secretary, Ministry of Steel (or representative), Chairman of National Medical Commission (or representative) and additional secretary (Medical Education), Ministry of Health as members.

The committee will submit its report on the matter to the Ministry of Health along with their recommendations within four months.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her budget speech, had said that the ''government plans to set up more medical colleges by utilising the existing hospital infrastructure under various departments''.

''A committee for this purpose will be set up to examine the issues and make relevant recommendations,'' Sitharaman had said.

