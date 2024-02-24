Left Menu

Four Western leaders arrive in Kyiv to show solidarity on 2nd war anniversary

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2024 11:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 11:15 IST
  • Ukraine

Four Western leaders, including the prime ministers of Italy, Canada, and Belgium, arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to show solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion. Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Justin Trudeau, Belgium's Alexander De Croo and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, travelled to the Ukrainian capital together overnight by train from neighbouring Poland, the Italian government said in a statement.

Meloni was due to host a videoconference later in the day from Kyiv that will involve leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy invited to join the discussion.

