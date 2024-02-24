Four Western leaders arrive in Kyiv to show solidarity on 2nd war anniversary
- Country:
- Ukraine
Four Western leaders, including the prime ministers of Italy, Canada, and Belgium, arrived in Kyiv on Saturday to show solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion. Italy's Giorgia Meloni, Canada's Justin Trudeau, Belgium's Alexander De Croo and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, travelled to the Ukrainian capital together overnight by train from neighbouring Poland, the Italian government said in a statement.
Meloni was due to host a videoconference later in the day from Kyiv that will involve leaders from the Group of Seven major democracies, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy invited to join the discussion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ryan Group of Schools and Faber-Castell join hands to launch revolutionary "Ryan Creative Studio" for inspiration and imagination.
Children's Academy Group of Schools Hosts Successful Third Edition of Mental Health Conclave 'InSync - We Care'
Group of intellectuals, artists extend support to industrial strike, Grameen Bharat Bandh on February 16
France proposes starting EU Capital Markets Union with small group of countries
France proposes small group of the willing should kickstart EU Capital Markets Union