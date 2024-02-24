Left Menu

Former National Conference leader Rafiq Shah joins BJP in Jammu-Kashmir

In a big blow to the opposition INDIA bloc, former senior National Conference leader and former Member of Legislative Council Jammu and Kashmir Sayed Mohammad Rafiq Shah on Friday joined BJP in presence of state BJP President Ravinder Raina.

ANI | Updated: 24-02-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 14:19 IST
Former National Conference Leader Rafiq Shah Joins BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
National Conference leader and former Member of Legislative Council of Jammu and Kashmir, Sayed Mohammad Rafiq Shah, on Friday joined the BJP. Shah was welcomed into the party by state BJP President Ravinder Raina.

Earlier this month, former Minister Mushtaq Bukhari joined the BJP at its headquarters in Jammu. Incidentally, several prominent leaders of the National Conference, including Kathua district president Sanjeev Khajuria, had joined the BJP. Many supporters and district officeholders also made the switch from the National Conference to the BJP last month.

Earlier, Farooq Abdullah announced that his party will contest the upcoming parliamentary elections alone, a decision that is seen as another setback for the opposition INDIA bloc. Speaking to reporters in Srinagar on seat sharing, the National Conference chief said, "As far as seat sharing is concerned, National Conference will contest alone and there's no doubt about it." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

