J-K: Sharda Committee organises holy bath on river Kishenganga in Teetwal village

Save Sharda' Committee Kashmir Regd organised 'Maag Snan' (holy bath) at the newly constructed ghat on the river Kishenganga at Line of Control in Teetwal village today, an official statement said.

J-K: Sharda Committee organises holy bath on river Kishenganga in Teetwal village
Save Sharda Committee Kashmir organised 'Maag Snan' (holy bath) at the newly constructed ghat on the river Kishenganga at the Line of Control in Teetwal village today, an official statement said. Teetwal is a small border village in Jammu and Kashmir. It is situated on the banks of the Kishanganga River in Kupwara district, 82 km from the district headquarters of Kupwara and close to the Line of Control with Pakistani-occupied Kashmir.

"Because of bad weather and road closures, many pilgrims could not reach Teetwal. However, many members of the committee, including Mahaveer Thussu, Aditya Ganjoo and others, took part," it said. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Karnah Zaffar Shah welcomed the Yatris on this auspicious day, along with a few army officers. "This is the first time after 75 years that the holy bath was organised on 'Maag Purnmashi' commonly called 'Kaw punim' at Teetwal," the statement added.

On this occasion, the head and founder of the 'Save Sharda' Committee demanded that the ghat be completed with changing rooms urgently and thanked Deputy Commissioner Kupwara for organising a chopper trip for Sharda committee members to reach Teetwal on the event, the statement added. (ANI)

