Banned Chinese e-cigarettes, drugs worth Rs 50 lakh seized in UP's Noida, 2 held

The Sector 39 in-charge inspector and his team arrested two men for transporting illicit goods from Nepal to the Rohini area of Noida, a police official said.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 12:23 IST
DCP Noida, Vidya Sagar Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Noida police have arrested two men from Sector 39 for transporting illicit goods worth around Rs 50 lakh from Nepal to the Rohini area of Delhi, a police official said. The apprehension occurred during a routine check on Saturday, resulting in the discovery of banned Chinese e-cigarettes and cannabis (ganja) in their possession.

"During a check by the sector 39 in-charge inspector and his team, two men were arrested with prohibited e-cigarettes and illegal ganja. The vehicle they were using was also seized. Further investigation revealed that they were bringing these items from Nepal and supplying them around Rohini in Delhi," DCP Noida, Vidya Sagar Mishra, said. "No information about storage has surfaced yet, but it has been discovered that they had previously delivered one lot of illegal goods in the Rohini area, and we are currently investigating this matter," he added.

DCP Noida, Vidya Sagar Mishra, provided details about the significant haul resulting from the operation. "Approximately 1000 e-cigarettes have been seized, valued at around 50 lakhs as each one costs Rs 5000 to 6000. We have identified the individual responsible for sending these illicit items from Nepal, and further action will be taken after gathering more information," DCP Noida, Vidya Sagar Mishra said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

