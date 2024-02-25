Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattishgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, officials said. According to officials, police personnel went on to search after receiving information about the Naxalites gathering.

The encounter took place in a forest area in Koyalibeda during an anti-naxal operation. "A joint team of police and Border Security Force (BSF) security forces have gunned down three naxals in an encounter that took place in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh," Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

"The team has recovered two weapons," said the SP, adding the slain Naxals are yet to be identified. "The encounter took place at Koylibeda area in the district," the SP added.

Earlier, a Naxal was killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guards (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday. According to Chhattisgarh police, the Naxal was killed during an exchange of fire that broke out between DRG jawans and the outlaws in the Burkalanka jungle area.

Notably, two men were killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma village allegedly by Naxals who suspected them of being police informers, police had said. (ANI)

