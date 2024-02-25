Left Menu

Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

A joint team of police and Border Security Force (BSF) security forces have gunned down three naxals in an encounter that took place in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 13:59 IST
Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattishgarh's Kanker district on Sunday, officials said. According to officials, police personnel went on to search after receiving information about the Naxalites gathering.

The encounter took place in a forest area in Koyalibeda during an anti-naxal operation. "A joint team of police and Border Security Force (BSF) security forces have gunned down three naxals in an encounter that took place in insurgency-hit Kanker district of Chhattisgarh," Kanker SP Indira Kalyan Elesela said.

"The team has recovered two weapons," said the SP, adding the slain Naxals are yet to be identified. "The encounter took place at Koylibeda area in the district," the SP added.

Earlier, a Naxal was killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guards (DRG) in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday. According to Chhattisgarh police, the Naxal was killed during an exchange of fire that broke out between DRG jawans and the outlaws in the Burkalanka jungle area.

Notably, two men were killed in Chhattisgarh's Sukma village allegedly by Naxals who suspected them of being police informers, police had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024