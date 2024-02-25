Left Menu

Uttarakhand Govt to bear fees of BOCW's children studying medical, engineering

Uttarakhand Govt to bear fees of BOCW's children studying medical, engineering
The Uttrakhand Government is going to give a big gift to the registered workers and their dependent of Uttarakhand Building and Construction Workers Welfare Board (BOCW) by bearing the fees of their children studying medical and engineering, an official statement from the Chief Ministers Office said on Sunday. According to the statement, the full fees for the children of registered workers for admission in medical, engineering and other equivalent education in government educational institutions will be borne by the Board.

The government will provide ESI (medical facility) to all such workers from the board's budget and free employment education to the children. "All such workers will be provided ESI (medical facility) from the board's budget and free employment-oriented education will be provided to the children," the release said.

The Board will completely bear the amount spent on boarding (hostel arrangements), uniform, text books, etc. for the children admitted under the scheme. "The Board will completely bear the amount spent on boarding (hostel arrangements), uniform, text books, etc. for the children admitted under the scheme. 75 children will get employment related education in 3 years," the release further stated.

It added that the government has also decided to give a big gift like ESI for medical security to the registered workers. "Till now the workers were deprived of this facility. The government has planned to provide ESI facility to all registered workers without any age limit," the release stated. (ANI)

