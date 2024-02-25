Chennai: Indian Coast Guard conducts "Day at Sea" to celebrate its 48th Raising Day

As part of events planned to celebrate the "48th Raising Day of Indian Coast Guard", a "Day at Sea" was conducted by the Indian Coast Guard Regional Headquarters off Chennai harbour on Sunday. On this occasion, various distinguished guests which included families of ICG personnel, officials from Tamil Nadu State Administration, Port, CISF, and civil and private organizations were invited to sail on ships to witness operational prowess and ICG capabilities at sea.

The event commenced early morning when eight ships of the Indian Coast Guard, with about 1,500 guests embarked, sailed out from Chennai harbour for a half-day voyage. Once at a safe distance from the port, ICG ships, aircraft and helicopters demonstrated various evolutions showcasing the operational capabilities of the maritime force. The general public who came with their family members enjoyed the exercises made by the Indian Coast Guard.

These diverse activities commenced with high-speed manoeuvres by interceptor boats, formation manoeuvres by large ships, simultaneous Search and Rescue of twin survivors at sea by two Coast Guard ALH Helicopters and a low pass fly past by CG Dornier Aircraft. ICG also demonstrated its firepower by lowering a mock target into the sea which was sunk by ships using weapons of various calibre including recently the inducted fully remote-controlled SRCG gun.

The event also showcased the fire-fighting capabilities of ICG ships at sea and aerial replenishment exercises by helicopters. The embarked guests were thrilled to witness such large-scale operations, which are rarely available to personnel from civil society. Indian Coast Guard, which is one of the largest Coast Guard in the world, is entrusted with safeguarding life and property at sea.

ICG is also entrusted to protect the country's economic interests in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) extending upto 200 Nm from land. ICG is also the nodal agency for Search and Rescue at sea in the Indian Search and Rescue Region (ISRR) extending 4.6 Million Sq Km. As you may be aware, ICG saved more than 700 lives during the recent floods at Chennai and Tuticorin in addition to distribution of more than 900 kgs of relief materials to the marooned personnel.

ICG was raised in 1978, Coast Guard is celebrating its 48th Raising Day this year. From a humble beginning of only two ships, ICC today has more than 150 Ships and about 78 aircraft in its inventory. (ANI)

