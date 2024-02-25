"Could make India 11th largest economy in 10 years: PM Modi takes swipe at Congress for taking one family forward

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tore into the Congress, saying the grand old party could make India's economy only the 11th largest in 10 years because the entire energy of the party ( Congress) was utilized to take one family forward and to hide scams. Addressing the gathering in Dwarka PM Modi said that the grand old party used their full strength and energy to hide their corruption.

"That's why they could make India only the 11th largest economy in the world in their 10 years. The budget, which used to be for infrastructure, was looted through scams. Congress did the 2G scam, a Commonwealth scam, a helicopter scam, and a submarine scam. Congress has only betrayed every need of the country." "Scams worth thousands of crores which used to take place during the previous governments have all been stopped now", he remarked, underlining that the nation has leapfrogged to become the 5th largest economy in 10 years.

"The entire strength of the Congress has been used to take one family forward. If everything was to be done only for one family then how would one remember to build the country? Its entire energy was focused on how to run the government for five years and how to hide scams," PM Modi said. Emphasizing that his government's commitment to put an end to all scams has resulted in the country's progress and the creation of grand infrastructure.

As a result, the Prime Minister said, one can witness the reemergence of places of divine faith and pilgrimage on one hand while the development of new India through mega projects on the other. He gave examples of the Sudarshan Setu, India's longest cable-based in Gujarat, the country's longest sea bridge in Mumbai, the magnificent bridge built on Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir, the under-construction New Pamban Bridge which is India's first vertical lift bridge in Tamil Nadu and India's longest river bridge in Assam. "Such modern connectivity is the way to build a prosperous and strong nation", he added.

Highlighting the importance of connectivity for the growth of tourism in the country, the Prime Minister illustrated the point by elaborating on Gujarat becoming a hub of tourism due to improved connectivity. Talking about the new attraction of Gujarat, the Prime Minister said that today, there are 22 sanctuaries and 4 national parks in Gujarat.

Thousands of years old port city Lothal is discussed all over the world. Today Ahmedabad city, Rani Ki Vav, Champaner and Dholavira have become World Heritage. Shivrajpuri is a blue flag beach in Dwarka. Asia's longest ropeway is in Girnar. Gir forest is the only habitat of the Asiatic Lion. The World's tallest statue, Sardar Saheb's Statue of Unity is in Ekta Nagar. Today a fair of tourists from all over the world are organized during Ranotsav. Dhordo village of Kutch is counted among the best tourist villages in the world. Nadabet is becoming an important center of patriotism and tourism.

He pointed out that in line with the mantra of 'Vikas bhi Virasat bhi', centers of faith are being upgraded. Facilities have been developed in all important pilgrimage sites such as Dwarka, Somnath, Pavagadh, Modhera and Ambaji. He said every fifth tourist that visited India visited Gujarat. Last year about 15.5 lakh tourists came to Gujarat till August. e-Visa facilities are also bringing tourists to Gujarat, he said. (ANI)

