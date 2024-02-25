Left Menu

Patient watches Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony during awake brain surgery at Guntur hospital

In an unusual incident, the doctors of Sri Sai Hospital in Guntur performed awake brain surgery on a 29-year-old patient and a devotee of Lord Ram by showing him the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony upon his request.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 20:10 IST
In an unusual incident, the doctors of Sri Sai Hospital in Guntur performed awake brain surgery on a 29-year-old patient and a devotee of Lord Ram by showing him the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony upon his request. Post-surgery, the patient, has fully recovered.

Neurosurgeon Bhavanam Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy revealed that after conducting tests, they identified a tumor in the motor cortex, the brain's most sensitive part. Opting for an awake craniotomy to remove recurrent glioma, the medical team aimed to prevent damage to the brain and loss of senses. During the procedure, the patient requested to watch the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony, which, according to Dr Reddy, proved helpful in ensuring a successful outcome. The patient was subsequently discharged from the hospital.

"We noticed that the patient was chanting 'Jai Shree Ram' throughout the surgery," informed Neurosurgeon Bhavanam Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy. The surgery was completed successfully and the patient has been discharged now," informed neurosurgeon Bhavanam Hanuma Srinivasa Reddy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

