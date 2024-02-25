"I felt very good": Mohammad Manshah after lauded by PM Modi for his dedication towards Gojri

Mohammad Manshah, who has been engaged in efforts to preserve the Gojri language for the last three decades expressed his happiness over the mention of his name by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat.' Sharing his excitement, Manshah, a resident of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmi told ANI, "I felt very good that Prime Minister Narendre Modi mentioned my name during 'Mann Ki Baat'. It gives me encouragement to further work towards my language and culture."

The literary works of Mohammad Manshah in the Gojri language have been compiled in 50 volumes. "It will also send a message to other people to work for their own regional languages. Because it is the language only which establishes the identification of a nation," Manshah said.

Manshah is a well known literary figure in the region associated with 'Gojri', Pahari, Punjabi and Urdu, literature and poetry. He has many publications to his name, including "Lakhat Lakhat" - a poetry collection in Gojri language, and "Nasar Bahaar" - prose includes papers articles on History, literature, language and literary and social personalities.

Spoken by the Gujjars and Bakerwals of J-K, Gojri, which is not taught at school, continues to be marginal even though its speakers are the third largest ethnic group in the state after the Kashmiris and the Dogras. Given the current state of Kashmiri and Dogri that were both included in 8th Schedule long ago, Centre is obliged to develop an 8th Schedule language so that "it grows rapidly in richness and becomes effective means of communicating modern knowledge."

In the 110th edition of 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "A large number among them are working in the area of linguistics. In Jammu-Kashmir, Mohammad Mansha Ji from Ganderbal has been engaged in efforts to preserve the Gojri language for the last 3 decades." Meanwhile, Mann Ki Baat', a monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not be broadcast for the next three months in the view of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the PM said on Sunday.

"Mann ki Baat will not be broadcast for the next three months in view of upcoming Lok Sabha polls," PM Modi said while addressing the nation in his 110th edition of the programme. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth. Through this platform, PM Modi disseminates information about government initiatives, policies, and welfare schemes. (ANI)

