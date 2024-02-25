Left Menu

"Landmark...": West Bengal Governor heaps praise on PM Modi for inauguration of AIIMS Kalyani

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the AIIMS Branch in West Bengals's Kalyani and termed it a "landmark".

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 22:32 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the AIIMS Branch in West Bengals's Kalyani and termed it a "landmark". This comes after PM Modi inaugurated five All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Mangalagiri (Andhra Pradesh), Bathinda (Punjab) and Kalyani (West Bengal), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has completed the guarantee given to the people of Rae Bareli.

"It's one of the landmark happenings that has taken place... We will all work for that as it is a dream of our Prime Minister, and he is really transforming this nation. This is one milestone in that effort," West Bengal Governor on Sunday. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 48,100 crore, in Rajkot.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation more than 200 Health Care Infrastructure Projects worth more than Rs 11,500 crore across 23 States /UTs. The Prime Minister dedicated the Medical College of JIPMER at Karaikal, Puducherry and the 300-bed Satellite Centre of Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Educational Research (PGIMER) in Sangrur, Punjab, among others.

In addition to these, under the National Health Mission and Prime Minister-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), the Prime Minister also inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of 115 projects. (ANI)

