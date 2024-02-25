Left Menu

Assam: Successful candidates felicitated at ex-servicemen's reunion

Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam organised an ex-servicemen re-union rally on Sunday to felicitate 26 successful candidates.

Assam: Successful candidates felicitated at ex-servicemen's reunion
One of the ex-servicemen being felicitated at a event in Assam.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 25: Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam organised an ex-servicemen re-union rally on Sunday to felicitate 26 successful candidates. The state government sanctioned a 2 per cent reservation of vacancies in all departments during the 25th Rajya Sainik Board meeting on May 13, 2022. Ex-Servicemen candidates appeared for APSC examination 2022 to avail the benefits of reservation.

The first batch of successful APSC candidates would be joining the government on March 1. Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Assam Minister of GAD, Panchayat and Rural Development, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs was the chief guest at the event. Ex-servicemen Officers, JCOs and other higher-ranking officers also attended the function.

The minister urged the qualified candidates to work hard with honesty and integrity while bringing about a change in the administration with their efficiency. He urged the other ex-servicemen to strive and qualify to avail the reserved vacancies in various departments of the state.

The minister added that the state's youth should consider joining the defence forces to serve the country, assuring them that the state will always look after the welfare and well-being of the ex-servicemen. In recognition of the sacrifices made by the armed forces personnel, ex-servicemen and their families, the state government has worked to provide assistance to them and their kin.

A 2 per cent reservation for the ex-servicemen of Assam in all four categories--classes I, II, III and IV--is a step towards the rehabilitation and resettlement of the ex-servicemen of Assam. The director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, Brigadier Dinesh Chandra Mazumdar (Retd), expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the government. (ANI)

